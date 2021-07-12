Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,166 shares of company stock worth $1,454,348. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $77.13. 3,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,756. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.48 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

