Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $19,203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,097,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,056.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $392.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.10. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.05 and a 12 month high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

