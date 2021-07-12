Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 29,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CII stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

