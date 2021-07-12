Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,765 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

