CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNA Financial is one of the versatile property and casualty insurers maintaining combined ratio at favorable levels, despite a tough operating environment, that in turn leads to underwriting profitability. Compelling product portfolio, better retention, improving pricing, and new business growth should continue to fuel premium increase. Stable fixed income returns and higher limited partnership returns should continue to support investment results. Strong balance sheet and cash flows enable CNA Financial to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes and special dividends. Its shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C business. Further, increasing expenses due to rising net incurred claims and benefits tend to weigh on the company's margins.”

NYSE:CNA traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $44.95. 7,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

