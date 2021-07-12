Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

GLV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 128,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,631. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $59,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $3,567. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,150 shares of company stock worth $73,143.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

