Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 72,717 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 924,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,717 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $19,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,884,000 after buying an additional 2,555,662 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after buying an additional 1,553,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after buying an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

