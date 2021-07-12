Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 4,449 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $20,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

