Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $235.68 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $238.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

