Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $24,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after acquiring an additional 202,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 96,093 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHLB. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

