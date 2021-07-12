Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,110 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $278.45 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $280.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.79. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

