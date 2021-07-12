Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 14,855 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $153.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.21. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $84.87 and a fifty-two week high of $154.30.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

