Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 203,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

HRC opened at $117.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.02. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $118.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

