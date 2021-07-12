Citigroup Initiates Coverage on WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $30.89 on Monday. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $31.64.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

