Citigroup Inc. Sells 16,939 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 65.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASH stock opened at $87.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

