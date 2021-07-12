Citigroup Inc. Sells 108,983 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPRO. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of LPRO opened at $41.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

