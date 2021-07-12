Citigroup Inc. Purchases 26,081 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 636.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 35,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

MOV opened at $30.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $713.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOV. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $534,536.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,485,422.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $1,537,162. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.