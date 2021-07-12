Citigroup Inc. Invests $773,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after buying an additional 335,850 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,922,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of UPST stock opened at $120.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.78. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.