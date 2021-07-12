Citigroup Inc. Has $873,000 Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 371,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HE. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of HE stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

