Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

