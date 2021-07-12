Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 196.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

SCHN stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 174.42%.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

