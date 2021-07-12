Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index Cuts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $220.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $138.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.25. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $7,417,108.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,847,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

