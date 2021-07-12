Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index Begins Coverage on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index initiated coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $183.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AXP. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.72.

Shares of AXP opened at $171.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $174.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 195,122 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

