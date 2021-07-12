Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of Citi Trends worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth $4,251,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Citi Trends by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at $909,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at $2,665,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at $1,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $86.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.81. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. Analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

