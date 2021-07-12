Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.84. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.23. 13,974,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,348,426. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.