Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNNWF. Barclays began coverage on Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt cut Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

CNNWF opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

