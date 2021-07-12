Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.

CGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

CGX stock opened at C$15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.