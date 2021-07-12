Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.
CGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
CGX stock opened at C$15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
