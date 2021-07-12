Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Gap Down to $74.14

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.14, but opened at $72.31. Cimarex Energy shares last traded at $73.47, with a volume of 899 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.15. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.