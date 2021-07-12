CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,724,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $18,165,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.