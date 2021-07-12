CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 126 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allakos were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,115,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 71.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 147.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 11.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $83.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.49. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total value of $1,955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,711 shares of company stock worth $10,930,213 over the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

