CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC opened at $133.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $85.72 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

RBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

