Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives $13.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

CLDT stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $12.67. 174,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,290. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 81,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

