Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives $13.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.38.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.
CLDT stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $12.67. 174,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,290. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 81,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
