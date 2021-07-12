ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $27,223.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,660.70 or 1.00204233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007323 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00057183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000917 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

