Chainlink Price Reaches $17.44 (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for approximately $17.44 or 0.00052628 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and $543.66 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.78 or 0.00895691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00092066 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

