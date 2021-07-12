CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,904 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.6% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,268,870 shares of company stock worth $736,642,928. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $352.29. The company had a trading volume of 209,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,864,652. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.80. The company has a market cap of $998.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

