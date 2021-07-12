CFM Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the period. Wealth CMT lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $74.99. 2,562,300 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

