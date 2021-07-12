CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for CF Industries for the second quarter have been increasing over the past month. The company is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets in 2021. Demand for nitrogen is expected to be strong in North America, driven by healthy corn acres in the United States. Moreover, lower domestic urea production is likely to drive demand in Brazil. The company will likely gain from a recovery in nitrogen prices on the back of lower supply availability. It remains committed to reduce debt and boost shareholders’ value leveraging strong cash flows. However, the company faces headwinds from lower expected sales volumes and ammonia production due to maintenance turnaround activities. Higher natural gas costs are also expected to weigh on margins. It has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

CF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.48. 21,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,156. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $6,793,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 46.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 232,991 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 274.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

