CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 347,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,769,000 after purchasing an additional 301,807 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

