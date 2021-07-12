Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 419.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Certara worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Certara by 33.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,386,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT opened at $26.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of -84.31.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

