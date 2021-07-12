Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Trading 3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.19. 4,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,117,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Specifically, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -11.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

