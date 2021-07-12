Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.30% of LIV Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVK. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 1,518.7% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 552,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 518,507 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in LIV Capital Acquisition by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 749,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 351,629 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIV Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

