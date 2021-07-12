Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 956 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.08.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $311.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $174.50 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

