Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 30,000 Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWRU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at about $498,000.

Powered Brands stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

