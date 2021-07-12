Centiva Capital LP Has $338,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI opened at $234.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.81. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

