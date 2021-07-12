Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 3,509 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,509 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 758,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,414,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,511,000 after acquiring an additional 84,336 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $101.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.8782 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several research firms have commented on BMO. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

