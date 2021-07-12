CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Stevens raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in CDW by 0.7% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $177.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

