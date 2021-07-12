Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.
CBOE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.
Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.83. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Featured Story: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.