Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.83. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.