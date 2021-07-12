Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.39) to ($3.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06).

CATB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:CATB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

