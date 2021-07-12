Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $7,453,528.17 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,370.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $323.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $124.89 and a twelve month high of $327.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 35.0% in the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 363,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,325,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.