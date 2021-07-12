Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.17

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 158344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

